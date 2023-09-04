Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $417.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

