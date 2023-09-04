Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $82.11 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 33.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

