Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 25.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 4.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $115.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

