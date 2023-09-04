iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITA opened at $116.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.