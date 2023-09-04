iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $62.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

