iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

