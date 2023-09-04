iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $54.44 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

