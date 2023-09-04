Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $13.38 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00012507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 504,506,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,211,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

