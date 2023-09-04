Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $13.38 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00012507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038261 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026331 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004368 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001000 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003583 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC.
About Internet Computer
ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 504,506,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,211,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.
Internet Computer Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
