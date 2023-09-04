InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,955.71 ($75.08).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.15) to GBX 6,300 ($79.42) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($73.74) to GBX 5,390 ($67.94) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($74.37) to GBX 6,000 ($75.63) in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 6,026 ($75.96) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,087.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,651.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,507.02. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,224 ($53.25) and a one year high of GBX 6,100 ($76.89).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 3,986.01%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

