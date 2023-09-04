Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $25,000.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $450,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 33.6% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 6,471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

