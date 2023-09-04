Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) & Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Critical Analysis

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and Vigil Neuroscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $49.58 million 4.74 -$61.22 million N/A N/A Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$68.31 million ($2.04) -3.01

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Vigil Neuroscience.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Innate Pharma and Vigil Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 4 0 2.80

Innate Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 263.87%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus price target of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 199.67%. Given Innate Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Vigil Neuroscience N/A -42.17% -38.75%

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Vigil Neuroscience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B ADC and IPH4501, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC); and IPH65, a tetra-specific proprietary antibody. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. Innate Pharma S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. The company is also conducting IND-enabling studies with a novel small molecule TREM2 agonist program to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer's disease in genetically defined subpopulations. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

