Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $69.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

