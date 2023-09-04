Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) vs. Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Financial Contrast

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Indonesia Energy and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Obsidian Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $4.10 million 8.63 -$3.12 million N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.61 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.70

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

