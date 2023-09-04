Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Independent Bank worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after acquiring an additional 688,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $39,144,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 732,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Independent Bank by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 153,289 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Up 3.7 %

Independent Bank stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $91.65.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INDB

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.