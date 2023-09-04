Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Independent Bank worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Independent Bank stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

