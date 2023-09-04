Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $125,169,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 114,381.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 762,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,102,000 after purchasing an additional 761,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

