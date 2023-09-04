Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222,343 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.08% of Immunocore worth $166,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 1,003.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $69.06.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.39 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

