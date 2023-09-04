IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $22.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get IMAX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IMAX

Insider Activity at IMAX

Institutional Trading of IMAX

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 42.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX opened at $18.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.