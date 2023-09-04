Ian Carter Buys 35,000 Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSGGet Free Report) insider Ian Carter purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £205,800 ($259,422.66).

Shares of LON:WOSG opened at GBX 608 ($7.66) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 670.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 722.49. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,174.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a one year low of GBX 486.20 ($6.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,061.07 ($13.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

