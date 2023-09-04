Humanigen (HGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th.

Humanigen Stock Performance

Shares of HGEN opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,367,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,491,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 626,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 31.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 300,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 2,848.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 599,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response. The company is developing lenzilumab, an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.