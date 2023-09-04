Humanigen (HGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th.

Humanigen Stock Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $0.02 on Monday. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humanigen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Humanigen by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 301,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 2,848.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 599,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response. The company is developing lenzilumab, an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

