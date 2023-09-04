HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $746.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. CICC Research raised shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.51) to GBX 722 ($9.10) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.83) to GBX 820 ($10.34) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HSBC by 7,993.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after buying an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

