HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 462 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AME opened at $160.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

