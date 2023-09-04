HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 20,622 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Standard Motor Products worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 957.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of SMP opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.84%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

