HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $56.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.