HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.76 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $159.19 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.73 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.14.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,579,339. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.