HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after buying an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,885,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.43, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,404 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,208. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.