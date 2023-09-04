HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $120.18 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.