HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Kforce worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 420.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 202,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $8,959,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 1,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $63.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.88. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.87 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

