HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 310.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 141.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,627,000 after buying an additional 2,286,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after buying an additional 1,364,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.2 %

DINO opened at $56.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

