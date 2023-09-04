Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,790,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.42% of Healthpeak Properties worth $171,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK opened at $20.65 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

