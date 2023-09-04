Head-To-Head Review: Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) versus Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Temple & Webster Group and Hour Loop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temple & Webster Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hour Loop $95.93 million 0.60 -$1.48 million ($0.07) -23.28

Temple & Webster Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hour Loop.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temple & Webster Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Temple & Webster Group and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hour Loop has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Hour Loop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Temple & Webster Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Temple & Webster Group and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temple & Webster Group N/A N/A N/A Hour Loop -2.25% -40.69% -11.61%

Summary

Temple & Webster Group beats Hour Loop on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Temple & Webster Group

(Get Free Report)

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products. Temple & Webster Group Ltd was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in St Peters, Australia.

About Hour Loop

(Get Free Report)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com and third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.