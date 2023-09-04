Head to Head Review: Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) versus Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Jet.AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.8% of Jet.AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jet.AI and Blade Air Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jet.AI N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 52.14 Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.59 -$27.26 million ($0.65) -4.82

Risk and Volatility

Jet.AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blade Air Mobility. Blade Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet.AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Jet.AI has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jet.AI and Blade Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jet.AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Blade Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 149.20%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Jet.AI.

Profitability

This table compares Jet.AI and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jet.AI N/A -40.62% 6.05% Blade Air Mobility -24.82% -16.29% -13.69%

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats Jet.AI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc. develops private aviation platform. It operates in two segments, Software and Aviation. The Software segment develops a B2C CharterGPT application that uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private booking experience; a B2B Jet; and AI Operator Platform that offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment is involved in jet aircraft fraction sales, jet card sales, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

