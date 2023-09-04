Head to Head Review: Celestica (NYSE:CLS) vs. Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEKW)

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Celestica and Maris-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celestica 2.17% 15.54% 4.66% Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Celestica and Maris-Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celestica 0 2 6 0 2.75 Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Celestica presently has a consensus price target of $21.31, suggesting a potential downside of 9.35%. Given Celestica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celestica is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

This table compares Celestica and Maris-Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celestica $7.74 billion 0.36 $145.50 million $1.38 17.04 Maris-Tech $2.50 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celestica has higher revenue and earnings than Maris-Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Celestica shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Celestica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Celestica beats Maris-Tech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services. It also provides hardware platform solutions, which includes development of infrastructure platforms, and hardware and software design solutions and services which is used as-is, or customized for specific applications; and management of program including design and supply chain, manufacturing, and after-market support. The company serves aerospace and defense, industrial, HealthTech, capital equipment, original equipment manufacturers, cloud-based, and other service providers, including hyperscalers, and other companies, as well as communication and enterprise markets including servers and storage. Celestica Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in drone, robotic, defense, homeland security, HLS, intelligence gathering, autonomous vehicle, and space markets and applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

