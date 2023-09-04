Head to Head Contrast: Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) and Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC)

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) and Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Malibu Boats and Vivic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malibu Boats $1.39 billion 0.74 $104.51 million $5.06 9.91 Vivic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Vivic.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malibu Boats 0 2 5 0 2.71 Vivic 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Malibu Boats and Vivic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Malibu Boats presently has a consensus target price of $63.86, indicating a potential upside of 27.41%. Given Malibu Boats’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Vivic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Malibu Boats shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Malibu Boats shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Malibu Boats and Vivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malibu Boats 7.53% 32.27% 21.79% Vivic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Vivic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands. Its products are used for a range of recreational boating activities, including water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating and fishing. The company sells its products through independent dealers in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. Malibu Boats, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee.

About Vivic

(Get Free Report)

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vivic Corp. is a subsidiary of Honetech Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.