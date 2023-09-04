Head to Head Contrast: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) and SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Solar and SMA Solar Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.62 billion 7.60 -$44.17 million $1.46 127.65 SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A ($2.91) -27.49

SMA Solar Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Solar. SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 1 8 11 0 2.50 SMA Solar Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Solar and SMA Solar Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $225.62, indicating a potential upside of 21.06%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and SMA Solar Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 5.23% 3.13% 2.22% SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Solar beats SMA Solar Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

