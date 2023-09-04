Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

