Grin Price Reaches $0.0280 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.75 million and $354,437.83 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,917.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00247094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.68 or 0.00747315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00550934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00059393 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00118067 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.