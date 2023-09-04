Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Graco stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

