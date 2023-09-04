GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.88. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

