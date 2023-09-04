Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 15th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

GAIN opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $440.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,375.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 407,451 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 38,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

