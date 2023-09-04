Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 407,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

