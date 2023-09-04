Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 15th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

GLAD opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 44.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLAD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

