Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $395.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 255.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41,638 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLAD

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.