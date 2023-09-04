GICTrade (GICT) Price Up 0.4% This Week

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One GICTrade token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00003594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $92.33 million and approximately $11,636.32 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.92979003 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,090.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

