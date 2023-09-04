General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 141.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

GM opened at $33.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

