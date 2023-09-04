General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,053 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $114.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.92. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

