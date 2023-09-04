G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,679.33 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003583 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.