Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,890 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 329,095 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of FCX opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

