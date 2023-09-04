Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,426,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,263,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $175,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Five9 by 64.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,878 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Five9 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,243,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,511 shares of company stock valued at $17,936,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

